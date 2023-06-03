1ST Source Bank Cuts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,086,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,629,040. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.15. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $115.07.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

