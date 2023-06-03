1ST Source Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in BP by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 19,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in BP by 9.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $35.65. 9,014,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,118,761. The company has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.80) to GBX 650 ($8.03) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BP from GBX 636 ($7.86) to GBX 660 ($8.16) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.00.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

