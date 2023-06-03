1ST Source Bank Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 439,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,976,000 after purchasing an additional 153,326 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 981,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,341 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.09. 1,641,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,138. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day moving average is $231.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

