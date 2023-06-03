1ST Source Bank Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.99. 7,345,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,935,631. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

