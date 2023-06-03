1ST Source Bank Has $274,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,208,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,625. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

