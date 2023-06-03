1ST Source Bank Invests $202,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $39,656,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

FICO traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $790.84. 176,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,403. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $371.52 and a one year high of $800.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $729.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.09.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

