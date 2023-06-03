1ST Source Bank Purchases 757 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.21. The company had a trading volume of 605,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,898. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

