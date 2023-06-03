1ST Source Bank Sells 125 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,719,000 after purchasing an additional 229,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,130,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,753,000 after acquiring an additional 760,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $82.81. 3,723,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,476. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

