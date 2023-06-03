1ST Source Bank Sells 180 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in General Mills by 56,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 774,961 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 209.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $33,708,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

GIS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.59. 3,403,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

