1ST Source Bank Takes $210,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities upgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of UHS stock traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $135.46. 611,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,685. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,690 shares of company stock worth $10,532,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Stories

