207,060 Shares in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.80% of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 203,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 15.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 11.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 106,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQMD stock remained flat at $11.04 during trading hours on Friday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

