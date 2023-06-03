22,471 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $99.44 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average is $107.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Bank of America reduced their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

