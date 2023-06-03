2,391 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Shares of CDAY opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 5,690 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $407,916.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,242.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $36,561.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $407,916.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,242.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,792 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

