24,979 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,621,000 after acquiring an additional 113,583 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $30,725,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 362,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 66,068 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. 1,215,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,473. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.62. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

