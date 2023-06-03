3,524,756 Shares in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM) Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,524,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,246,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.36% of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,908,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

The Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NBCM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund is actively managed to provide long and short exposure to the broad commodity market. The fund utilizes a subsidiary to invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments.

