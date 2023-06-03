3,737 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $131.35 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

