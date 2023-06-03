3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of MMM traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,162,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,630. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

