4,465 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,736,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,207,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $216.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

