45,900 Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Surgery Partners accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Surgery Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 925,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,158. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $50,236.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $50,236.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,165.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,656 shares of company stock worth $908,964. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

