46,426 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,414,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,053,000 after buying an additional 94,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,071,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,940,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,451 shares of company stock worth $6,818,032. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD stock opened at $220.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

