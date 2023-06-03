4,978 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,478,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after buying an additional 81,892 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in American International Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,265,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,045,000 after acquiring an additional 144,965 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of American International Group by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 463,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,336,000 after purchasing an additional 238,185 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 243,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,378,000 after acquiring an additional 60,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.