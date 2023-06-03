50,885 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,982,100. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 163.16%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

