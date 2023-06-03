5,120 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

