52,900 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.81. 1,477,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -73.09, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.07.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

