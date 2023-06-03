60,716 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 60,716 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,000. AECOM accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 6,037.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,026. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

