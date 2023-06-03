63,150 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 6.9% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of iShares Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IBB stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $128.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,688. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.07.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

