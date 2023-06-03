718,640 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 718,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 1.21% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

