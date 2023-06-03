76,700 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,700 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

