8,500 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,738,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 212,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 93,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $33.66 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $885.26 million, a P/E ratio of 116.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 620.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Healthcare Trust

In related news, Director Claire M. Gulmi bought 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,084.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,140 shares in the company, valued at $961,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.