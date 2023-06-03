9,267 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,267 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,603,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,795,992. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

