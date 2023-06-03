99,810 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

RL opened at $112.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

