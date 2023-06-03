Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SLRN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Acelyrin stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $25.84.

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Mardi Dier acquired 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at $100,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,316,556 shares of company stock valued at $23,698,008 in the last three months.

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

