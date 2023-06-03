Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SLRN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
Acelyrin Stock Performance
Acelyrin stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $25.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Acelyrin
About Acelyrin
Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acelyrin (SLRN)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.