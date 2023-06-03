Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 2,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

