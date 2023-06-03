ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Bank of America

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACV Auctions to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.45.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 2.6 %

ACVA opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $212,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,839.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $634,349.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $212,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,839.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,666,266 shares of company stock valued at $57,581,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 455.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 597,188 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

