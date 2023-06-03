Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Ronald C. Foster Sells 1,000 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.98, for a total value of $97,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $99.34 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $102.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average of $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

