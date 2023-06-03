Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lifted by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 752.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 511,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,450 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $33,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,765 shares of company stock worth $13,458,710. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

AMD traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.86. The company had a trading volume of 52,382,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,368,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $130.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a market cap of $189.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.43, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

