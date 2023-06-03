Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,272 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $22,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4,109.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,618,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 6,802.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $313.80. 824,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,877. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

