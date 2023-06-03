Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,202,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Rithm Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,289,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

