Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $20.13 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

TFC stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. 14,179,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,378,050. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

