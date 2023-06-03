Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $25.35 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,462 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $25,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

WBA stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,212,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,011. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $43.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

