Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $28.60 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $28,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,769 shares of company stock worth $52,721,717. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PANW traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.24. 4,743,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,067. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $219.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

