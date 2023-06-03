Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $33.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $33,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams Companies Trading Up 3.8 %

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.23. 11,369,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,741. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.