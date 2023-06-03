Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $48.06 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,146 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.3% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $48,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 327,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,446,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,144,000 after acquiring an additional 255,929 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 285,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,300,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,811,000 after acquiring an additional 516,422 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $77.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

