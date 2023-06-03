Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 3,577 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $36,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after buying an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 110,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,732. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.64. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

