Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 43,695 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 493,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,695 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.23. 19,358,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,361,370. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

