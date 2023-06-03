Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.59

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 8998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

Further Reading

