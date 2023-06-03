Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.31. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,703,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its position in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

