Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Alarum Technologies stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23. Alarum Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Privacy, and Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy. The Enterprise Cybersecurity segment offers solutions designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

