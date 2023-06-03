Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Evolution Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Evolution Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 378,600 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 19.4% of Evolution Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Evolution Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pariax LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BABA traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,616,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,827,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.