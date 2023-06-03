Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $231.49

Shares of Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.49 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.85). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.04), with a volume of 37,723 shares trading hands.

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 231.30. The company has a market cap of £11.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc, through its subsidiary, Tees Valley Lithium Limited, focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide Monohydrate. It supplies to the mobile energy market in the United Kingdom and European markets. The company was formerly known as Alkemy Capital Plc and changed its name to Alkemy Capital Investments Plc in February 2021.

